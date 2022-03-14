After 30 years, Mall of America gets first tattoo shop

article

For the last 7 years, Matt Lara has practiced his craft at Blasted Ink Studio on University Avenue in St. Paul. But now he's inked a deal to expand his business where no tattoo shop has ever gone before.

"Amazing. It feels amazing. It was something that had never been done," said Blasted Ink Studio owner Matt Lara.

Lara says he's signed the paperwork to open a second location at the Mall of America, which would be the first tattoo shop in the mall since it opened in 1992. He says he started the process two years ago, right before the pandemic brought the MOA and the rest of the world to a screeching halt.

"In 2020, I had spoken with them and we were going through with it. Everything got shut down. The world with it. I didn't get to process it. After everything opened back up, it was just negotiating the right terms and the right numbers," said Lara.

As a black-owned business.... Lara says Blasted Ink is bringing more diversity to the tattoo industry and both his current and new locations will be open to everyone, regardless of their skin tone.

"I feel like for us the pigment, everyone is kind of scared to tattoo us sometimes. So now it's more expanding. Sort of like accepting everyone in general," said Lara.

Lara hopes to open his new shop at the Mall of America by May 1st, and maybe one day add a tattoo school as well, where he can give others the opportunity to leave a lasting impression on their customers' lives, just like him.

"Now I'm just ready to showcase my talent and just ready to tattoo," said Lara.