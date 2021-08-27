Afghanistan airport attack: No Minnesota National Guard members killed, Stauber says

article

While Minnesota National Guard members make up about 20 percent of the U.S. troops in Afghanistan, none of them were among those killed in the attack at the Kabul airport, according to Congressman Pete Stauber.

More than 100 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members died in the suicide bombing on Thursday, according to authorities. Stauber released a statement Friday confirming status of the deployed Minnesota National Guard members after being briefed by Guard leaders.

"I was relieved to learn that our Guard members were not among yesterday’s casualties, but I remain concerned for their safety and wellbeing as they continue to carry out the evacuations of American civilians and allies," said Stauber in the statement.

According to Stauber, of the 5,000 American military members in Afghanistan, 1,100 are from the Minnesota National Guard.

"The threat of another terrorist attack remains high, so I along with the entire state of Minnesota will continue to pray for every single one of them to safely return home," Stauber continued. "The men and women of Minnesota’s National Guard are the best among us, and now more than ever, I am in awe of their bravery, strength, and resolve."