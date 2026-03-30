Adult male, child found dead in Becker County home

The Brief Authorities are investigating after a male and child were found dead inside a home near Detroit Lakes on Monday. The Becker County Sheriff's Office got a call at 12:39 p.m. after a man didn't show up for work. The man's brother went to check on him at his residence. That's where the man and child were found dead of gunshot wounds.



The Becker County Sheriff's Office says it's conducting an investigation after a male and child were found dead inside a home Monday afternoon.

2 dead in home near Detroit Lakes

What we know:

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call at about 12:39 p.m. Monday from a man who went to check on his brother because he had not shown up for work. The man went to his brother’s residence in Holmesville Township, which is northeast of Detroit Lakes, and found his brother dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived to the scene, a child was also found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

No threat to public

What we don't know:

Authorities say the incident remains under investigation, and the names of the two are being withheld until family can be notified. The incident appears to be isolated, and there is no known threat to the public.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Crime Lab.