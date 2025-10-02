Man fatally struck crossing highway in Otter Tail County, found in ditch

The Brief The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says it found a person dead in a ditch along Highway 67 on Wednesday evening. Authorities have not yet provided any details regarding a potential suspect vehicle involved.



An adult was found dead in an Otter Tail County ditch on Tuesday evening after authorities believe he was struck while trying to cross the street.

Otter Tail County pedestrian struck

What we know:

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says that around 8:08 p.m., it responded to a report of an adult walking on the highway was struck by a passing vehicle in the 37000 block of County Highway 67, south of New York Mills.

Authorities say upon arrival they found the person unresponsive in a ditch. They were pronounced dead despite life-saving efforts.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Authorities have not yet provided any details regarding a potential suspect vehicle involved.