Academy expedites ‘disciplinary proceedings’ against Will Smith over Oscars slap

More disciplinary actions could be taken against Will Smith over his on-stage slap of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday it is expected to meet this Friday, sooner than the originally scheduled date of April 18 to discuss possible disciplinary action against Smith.

The meeting was moved up after Smith announced his resignation from The Academy last week.

Academy President David Rubin sent a letter to board members saying that in light of Smith's resignation, "suspension or expulsion are no longer a possibility and the legally prescribed timetable no longer applies."

"It is in the best interest of all involved for this to be handled in a timely fashion," Rubin wrote.



A statement was released by Smith's spokesperson following the actor's decision to step down from The Academy.

"I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable," Smith said, in part, in the statement.

Smith apologized to Rock after receiving backlash from the incident, saying, "I was out of line and I was wrong."

Rock appeared in his scheduled comedy tour stop in Boston Wednesday and briefly addressed the Oscars controversy.

"How was your weekend?" Rock asked the sold-out crowd at the Wilbur, a theater of 1,200 seats in South Boston. "I had a whole list of jokes before this week happened."

Rock declined to file criminal charges against Smith. A producer for the Oscars revealed that the Los Angeles Police Department was ready to arrest Smith but Rock stepped in to tell officers to not take any actions.

Additionally, The Academy revealed that Will Smith was asked to leave the ceremony after hitting Rock but refused to do so.

City News Service contributed to this report.

