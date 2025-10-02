Abandoned dog is newest member of West St. Paul Police

The Brief Last April, a citizen found what appeared to be an abandoned puppy at the Thompson Park pavilion in West St. Paul and turned it into police. Police posted pictures of the black lab on social media and took it to the animal shelter, but no one ever stepped forward to claim the dog. Having already bonded with West St. Paul officers, they named it Rocky with Officer Isabelle Lalor now training him to become a therapy dog for the department and community.



When Officer Isabelle Lalor walks through Thompson Park with Rocky at her side, almost no one can resist saying hello.

Abandoned puppy turns into therapy dog

What we know:

"He’s an eight-month-old lab," said Lalor as Rocky keeps turning its head with all the energy of a growing dog that’s still a puppy at heart. "He’s a goofball, and he keeps me on my toes, but he’s very loving."

Rocky’s story is one of second chances. At this very same park on a cold day back in April, he was all alone. A passerby found the puppy under a picnic table in the pavilion, and seeing no one else around, they took him to the West St. Paul Police Department.

"We posted him all over social media trying to reconnect him with his family, thinking maybe that he was lost or got away," said Lalor. "He hung out with us for a little while because who doesn’t want a cute puppy running around the office?"

While at the office, the puppy fell asleep in a new shoebox belonging to one of the police officers. It was a Rocky Boots box. The dog suddenly had a name.

"My partner said that he was very loving, very calm for a puppy. He was happy to be around people and just around the officers, so very social and loving," said Lalor.

Rocky ended up at an animal hospital that holds dogs for the department, but no one ever stepped forward to claim him.

What's happening now:

West St. Paul Police contacted the service dog training organization called Soldier’s Six. They provide veterans and first responders with specially trained K-9’s. The officers thought Rocky would make a perfect therapy dog for both officers and the people experiencing a crisis during any of their response calls.

"He’s been in training for just about three months now, so he’s still learning and so am I," said Lalor who stepped forward to become Rocky’s handler and partner. "Rocky and I are going to be a part of our peer support team with the police department, so once fully trained, we’re going to be responding to critical incidences all around the county."

Both are still undergoing training which could still take weeks or months depending upon Rocky’s progress.

What you can do:

The K-9 program is supported by the West St. Paul Police K-9 Foundation. The non-profit is holding a wine tasting fundraiser at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5 at Nonni in Lilydale. More information and registration is at www.wsppdk9foundation.com