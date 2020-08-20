93-year-old St. Paul man found in Pine Co. after being reported missing Sunday

A 93-year-old St. Paul man who was reported missing Sunday has been located in Pine County, Minn.

According to Police, Charles Taylor was taken to a hospital in Sandstone, Minn. after being located.

Doctors told the St. Paul Police Department that he is expected to be fine.

Taylor was last seen Sunday when he drove away from his home without his medicine, prompting the search. His family was concerned for his well-being.