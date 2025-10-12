91-year-old Minnesota knitter keeping countless people warm this winter with handmade gifts

The Brief Martha Swenson, 91, creates handmade items for charity. 30 years ago, the non-profit Hats and Mittens began distributing warm clothing to those in need. The organization aims to distribute 35,000 sets of hats and mittens this winter, and raise $100,000 for wholesale purchases.



A 91-year-old woman is using her knitting skills to help those in need stay warm during the winter months.

Martha Swenson's creative spirit shines through her apartment, filled with fall decorations, blankets, sweaters, and even handmade slippers. Swenson, who learned to knit, crochet, and cross-stitch as a young girl in Germany during World War II, continues to keep her hands busy by crafting items for others.

Crafting warmth for others

What we know:

Swenson donates unique sets of hats and mittens each week to Hats and Mittens, a nonprofit organization.

"I just enjoy doing it for people who need it," said Swenson. "I get all the yarn, that's what I'm going to do with it. There's people who need more than I do."

The backstory:

Rebecca Jorgenson Sundquist, who started Hats and Mittens 30 years ago, said, "Martha is one of our all-stars, but she's one of many."

The organization has grown from distributing a few thousand items to working with over 200 shelters, schools, nonprofits, and police departments in the seven-county metro area.

Goal this winter:

Sundquist shared her concerns about the demand this winter.

"I just about cried when I saw the request for 15 to adult. It was almost 11,000 sets," she said.

Despite the challenge, she remains optimistic about meeting the needs. Hats and Mittens is currently raising $100,000 to purchase wholesale sets that include waterproof options in high demand.

"It takes the knitters, it takes the collectors, it takes the people who are donors and all volunteers to work the magic," said Sundquist.

What you can do:

To request hats and mittens, to volunteer or to donate, you can visit the Hat and Mittens website. There is also a gala coming up on Nov. 8, which Sundquist hopes will help achieve that $100,000 goal.