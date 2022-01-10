82-year-old man missing in Becker County since Sunday night

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 82-year-old man.

James Mulari, who lives in rural Ogema, was last seen in the Park Rapids area around 5:30 p.m. Sunday and has not yet returned home.

Mulari was last seen wearing a red flannel button-up long sleeve shirt, grey t-shirt and black pants. He was driving a 2019 red Subaru Outback with Minnesota license plate DWM637.

Anyone who has seen Mulari’s vehicle or a man fitting his description is asked to contact the Becker County Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement agency.