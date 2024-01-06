82-year-old man dies after ATV fall through ice on Pike Bay

article

An 82-year-old man has died after the ATV he was driving broke through thin ice on Pike Bay in northern Minnesota Friday.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, at 11:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of an ATV that broke through the ice with a man in the water. The man was pulled out of the water by fishers in the area, law enforcement said.

The man was transported to a waiting ambulance by airboat, and he was taken to the hospital, where he later died, authorities say.

Another man who was a passenger on the ATV also fell into the water and was treated at the scene, according to law enforcement.

"Even though we have experienced colder weather this week, ice conditions still remain very unstable and poor. Areas that had open water earlier in the week may just have a thin layer of ice on them now and are not safe enough for travel. It is extremely important to check ahead when traveling on the ice," Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk said.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources provided some safety guidelines to follow before you head out on the ice:

Always wear a life jacket or float coat on the ice.

Carry ice picks, rope, ice chisel and measuring tape.

Check the ice thickness regularly.

Bring a cell phone or personal locator beacon.

Don't go out alone and let someone know your trip details and return time.

Before heading out, check ice conditions and hazards with local experts.

Children should always have adult supervision while on the ice.

On Dec. 29, 122 people were rescued from an ice chunk on Upper Red Lake. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office implemented water access restrictions for the lake after multiple rescues.