81-year-old man killed after car collides with semi in western Minnesota

A man was killed in western Minnesota Saturday morning after his car collided with a semi.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in Hammer Township in Yellow Medicine County, near the Minnesota and South Dakota border.

Troopers say 81-year-old Sigmund Armitage was headed northbound on Highway 75 in a 2007 Toyota Prius when his sedan collided with a semi driven by a 56-year-old man from Campbell, Minnesota, who was headed in the opposite direction.

Armitage was taken to Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota where he was pronounced dead. The truck driver was not hurt in the crash.

The cause of the crash has not been released but troopers noted the road conditions were slippery with snow and ice. Investigators say alcohol was not a factor in the collision.

Troopers also say Armitage was not wearing a seat belt.