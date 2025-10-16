Best places to live in Minnesota? 8 small cities make WalletHub's top-100

The Brief Eight Minnesota communities are among the best 100 small cities to live in across the country, according to a recent WalletHub study. The survey suggests Lakeville, Prior Lake, Cottage Grove, Shakopee, Woodbury, Savage and Minnetonka are among the best places to live in the country. Lakeville led Minnesota, being placed in the 97th percentile on the list.



Eight Minnesota communities are among the best small cities to live in the United States, according to a recent WalletHub survey.

What we know:

WalletHub ranked the top-100 small cities in America, comparing more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 on 45 factors of livability. The categories ranged from housing costs to school quality and restaurants per capita.

Which Minnesota small cities made the list?

Why you should care:

A total of 10 Minnesota communities made the top-100 places to live in America. They include Lakeville, Prior Lake, Cottage Grove, Shakopee, Woodbury, Savage and Minnetonka.

So if you’re looking to get to a suburb to live and raise a family, the south Twin Cities metro is largely the place to be, according to the study.

What were the rankings?

By the numbers:

Here’s where the eight Minnesota small cities ranked, and where some of their highest scores were: