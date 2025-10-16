Best places to live in Minnesota? 8 small cities make WalletHub's top-100
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Eight Minnesota communities are among the best small cities to live in the United States, according to a recent WalletHub survey.
What we know:
WalletHub ranked the top-100 small cities in America, comparing more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 on 45 factors of livability. The categories ranged from housing costs to school quality and restaurants per capita.
Which Minnesota small cities made the list?
Why you should care:
A total of 10 Minnesota communities made the top-100 places to live in America. They include Lakeville, Prior Lake, Cottage Grove, Shakopee, Woodbury, Savage and Minnetonka.
So if you’re looking to get to a suburb to live and raise a family, the south Twin Cities metro is largely the place to be, according to the study.
What were the rankings?
By the numbers:
Here’s where the eight Minnesota small cities ranked, and where some of their highest scores were:
- Lakeville was in the 97th percentile with a total score of 67.53. Out of more than 1,300 cities, they ranked No. 3 in affordability, 245 in economic health and 224 in education and health
- Prior Lake is also in the 97th percentile with a total score of 67.49. It ranked No. 12 in affordability, 234 in economic health and 221 in education and health.
- Cottage Grove on the east side of the Twin Cities is in the 97th percentile with a total score of 66.78. They ranked No. 16 in affordability, 661 in economic health and 133 in education and health.
- Shakopee comes in at the 96th percentile with a 66.62. They’re No. 72 in affordability, 155 in economic health and 266 in education at health.
- Woodbury is in the 96th percentile with a score of 66.59. It ranks No. 87 in affordability, 437 in economic health and 122 in education and health.
- Savage is in the 95th percentile at 66.32. It ranks No. 40 in affordability, 749 in economic health and 216 in education and health.
- Minnetonka is in the 95th percentile at 66.06. It ranks No. 160 in affordability, 139 in economic health and 300 in education and health.
- Chaska comes in at the 94th percentile with a score of 65.78. It ranks No. 78 in affordability, 284 in economic health and 91 in education and health.