76-year-old man survives home explosion, crawls from debris in Paynesville, Minn.

Officials are investigating a home explosion in Paynesville, Minnesota that - amazingly - left a man with only minor injuries.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, at about 8:43 a.m. Tuesday, Paynesville police received a report of an explosion at a home in the 500 block of Morningside Ave. When officers arrived, they noticed much of the home was collapsed, and a small fire was visible on the southside of the home.

The homeowner, who was inside the home at the time, was able to crawl out of the debris with only minor injuries. The 76-year-old man was treated and released at the scene.

The Red Cross will assist with housing arrangements.

The Paynesville Fire Department extinguished the fire, which had also caused minor damage to a neighboring home.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause of the explosion.