River Flood Warning
until MON 7:51 PM CDT, Washington County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 11:48 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:23 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Carver County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:41 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:40 AM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Winona County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pierce County

6 high school students shot during house party in Mississippi: report

Published 
Associated Press
Police car with flashing lights on at night. via Getty Creative Images

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) - Six high school students were injured after gunfire erupted at a house party in southern Mississippi, according to a news report.

The Biloxi Sun Herald reported early Sunday that the shootings happened overnight Saturday in Bay St. Louis, about 29 miles (46 kilometers) west of Biloxi.

All six students suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to area hospitals. Two were in serious condition.

Two of the victims are students at Bay High School in Bay St. Louis. Four of the students attend Hancock High School in Kiln, 13 miles (21 kilometers) northwest of Bay St. Louis.

None of them had attended Bay High’s prom, which was held earlier Saturday night.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many shots were fired or if anyone had been arrested, the Sun Herald reported.

The house where the party was held is less than a mile from the Hollywood Casino.