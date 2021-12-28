5 vehicles stolen in 24 hour span in Golden Valley, Minn.

Police are reminding drivers, despite blistering cold temps expected, not to leave your vehicle running and unattended after a rash of thefts in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

Over the course of 24 hours from Monday into Tuesday, police took five stolen vehicle reports at homes and businesses. In three of the cases, the vehicles were left running with keys in the ignition.

"While warming up your car can help melt snow and ice, it also is a great opportunity for someone to steal your car," police write. "Save yourself a major headache and do not leave your car running with the keys inside. If you see suspicious activity please call 911 immediately."