5 suspects rob victim early Thursday morning in Dinkytown
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The University of Minnesota issued a crime alert early Thursday morning for a robbery involving five suspects who took a victim’s phone and wallet.
According to the alert, the robbery occurred at 2:45 a.m. near 15th Avenue Southeast and University Avenue Southeast.
The victim said there were five suspects who implied a gun before taking the victim’s phone and wallet.
They were last seen heading north in an alley and then west on Fourth Street Southeast.