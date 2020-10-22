5 new Minnesota cities to host free COVID-19 testing next week

article

The cities of Tyler, Madison, Waconia, Little Falls and Red Wing Minnesota will offer free community COVID-19 testing next week.

The Minnesota Department of Health is continuing its statewide push to test more Minnesotans, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not.

The five events next week will be executed with the help of the Minnesota National Guard.

To date, testing opportunities have been provided in Grand Rapids, Pine City, Waseca, Bloomington, Maplewood, Moorhead, Marshall, Thief River Falls, Bemidji, St. Joseph, Willmar, Fairmont, Inver Grove Heights, Ely, Cloquet, Anoka, Faribault, Luverne, Alexandria, Aitkin, St. Cloud, Montevideo, Monticello, Cambridge, and Crookston.

These testes will be nasal swab tests and will be processed by the Mayo Clinic or the University of Minnesota.

To avoid long lines, people are encouraged to pre-register for a time slot. Those who are unable to sign up online or need interpretation can call 1-855-612-0677 for assistance.

Here are the testing locations and times.

Tyler

Tuesday, Oct. 27

12 to 6 p.m.

The Rock Christian Youth Center

148 N Tyler St

Tyler, MN 56178

Tyler Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Madison

Thursday, Oct. 29

12 to 6 p.m.

Armory

504 3rd St

Madison, MN 56256

Madison Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Waconia

Tuesday, Oct. 27; Wednesday, Oct. 28; Thursday, Oct. 29

12 to 6 p.m.

Lake Waconia Event Center

8155 Paradise Ln

Waconia, MN 55387

Waconia Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Little Falls

Tuesday, Oct. 27; Wednesday, Oct. 28; Thursday, Oct. 29

12 to 6 p.m.

Bethel Lutheran Church

901 Broadway W

Little Falls, MN 56345

Little Falls Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Red Wing

Tuesday, Oct. 27; Wednesday, Oct. 28; Thursday, Oct. 29

12 to 6 p.m.

Colvill Courtyard Building (Colvill Park)

515 Nymphara Ln

Red Wing, MN 55066

Red Wing Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

For more information and to register for an appointment, visit the COVID-19 Community Testing webpage.