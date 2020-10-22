5 new Minnesota cities to host free COVID-19 testing next week
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The cities of Tyler, Madison, Waconia, Little Falls and Red Wing Minnesota will offer free community COVID-19 testing next week.
The Minnesota Department of Health is continuing its statewide push to test more Minnesotans, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not.
The five events next week will be executed with the help of the Minnesota National Guard.
To date, testing opportunities have been provided in Grand Rapids, Pine City, Waseca, Bloomington, Maplewood, Moorhead, Marshall, Thief River Falls, Bemidji, St. Joseph, Willmar, Fairmont, Inver Grove Heights, Ely, Cloquet, Anoka, Faribault, Luverne, Alexandria, Aitkin, St. Cloud, Montevideo, Monticello, Cambridge, and Crookston.
These testes will be nasal swab tests and will be processed by the Mayo Clinic or the University of Minnesota.
To avoid long lines, people are encouraged to pre-register for a time slot. Those who are unable to sign up online or need interpretation can call 1-855-612-0677 for assistance.
Here are the testing locations and times.
Tyler
Tuesday, Oct. 27
12 to 6 p.m.
The Rock Christian Youth Center
148 N Tyler St
Tyler, MN 56178
Tyler Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment
Madison
Thursday, Oct. 29
12 to 6 p.m.
Armory
504 3rd St
Madison, MN 56256
Madison Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment
Waconia
Tuesday, Oct. 27; Wednesday, Oct. 28; Thursday, Oct. 29
12 to 6 p.m.
Lake Waconia Event Center
8155 Paradise Ln
Waconia, MN 55387
Waconia Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment
Little Falls
Tuesday, Oct. 27; Wednesday, Oct. 28; Thursday, Oct. 29
12 to 6 p.m.
Bethel Lutheran Church
901 Broadway W
Little Falls, MN 56345
Little Falls Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment
Red Wing
Tuesday, Oct. 27; Wednesday, Oct. 28; Thursday, Oct. 29
12 to 6 p.m.
Colvill Courtyard Building (Colvill Park)
515 Nymphara Ln
Red Wing, MN 55066
Red Wing Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment
For more information and to register for an appointment, visit the COVID-19 Community Testing webpage.