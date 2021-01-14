4 COVID-19 testing sites in Minnesota will be closed Friday due to weather

Due to the deteriorating weather conditions, some COVID-19 testing sites in Minnesota closed early on Thursday and will be closed all day on Friday, according to a state health official.

The heaviest snow will likely fall in southern Minnesota with widespread amounts of 6 inches or more. The Twin Cities metro, however, will see lighter amounts.

Minnesotans impacted by the testing site closures are asked to reschedule their test appointments, by using this link. People can also register at this link to order an at-home test.

There have been schedule changes to the following four test sites:

Albert Lea

Closed at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 14

All appointments after 3:30 p.m. are cancelled

Will be closed all day on Jan. 15

Morris

Closed at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 14

All appointments after 2:30 p.m. are cancelled

Will be closed all day on Jan. 15

Worthington

Closed at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 14

All appointments after 3:30 p.m. are cancelled

Will be closed all day on Jan. 15

Hutchinson