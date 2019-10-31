3 young girls, 1 man seriously injured in house fire in southeastern Minnesota

A house fire early Halloween morning left three young girls and a man with serious injuries in southeastern Minnesota, according to the Houston County Sheriff's Office.

Around 12:40 a.m. Thursday, emergency crews responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Dump Hill Road in Rushford, Minnesota. When responders arrived, all six occupants had already gotten out of the home.

A helicopter took a 45-year-old man with serious injuries to Regions Hospital. Three girls, aged from 3 to 7 years old, were also later transferred to Regions Hospital. They, too, suffered serious injuries. Two others, a 15-year-old boy and a 40-year-old woman, were taken to Gundersen Hospital.

The house was destroyed in the fire. Officials are working to determine how the fire started. The case remains under investigation.