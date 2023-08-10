3-year-old tragically dies from accidental shooting in Hinckley, Minnesota: Court document

article

The Pine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 3-year-old boy in Hinckley, Minnesota, died Tuesday night after apparently shooting himself in the head upon finding his father’s gun, according to a court document.

The document — a search warrant — indicates that the boy’s father called 911 just after 9 p.m. "screaming for help," because his son had shot himself. Deputies and paramedics arrived minutes later, but the boy died at the scene.

Deputies then obtained the search warrant for the home on the 500 block of 1st St. SW, leading to the seizure of several guns as evidence, including the 9mm handgun found near the child, as well as ammunition and bullet fragments, the warrant indicates.

According to the warrant, the father told investigators he was in the basement of the home with his roommate when they heard something fall, and then heard a gunshot. The father then ran upstairs and found his son lying in his bedroom, the warrant indicates.

The investigation is still ongoing.