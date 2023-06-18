3 killed in central Minnesota crash

A Sunday morning crash left three people dead in Central Minnesota, troopers report.

Troopers responded shortly before 11 a.m. for the wreck along County Road 2 north of Highway 23 in Kandiyohi County.

In a preliminary release, officials say the crash involved a BMW and a Dodge Caravan headed in different directions along County Road 2 when they collided. But troopers did not detail what may have caused the crash.

One person in the BMW and two in the Caravan were killed.

The crash remains under investigation. None of the victims have been identified at this time.