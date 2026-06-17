3 killed after SUV, motorcycle collide in North Branch

The Brief Authorities say three people were killed when an SUV and motorcycle collided in North Branch earlier this month. The incident happened just before 7 p.m. on June 6. Authorities are still investigating what led up to the crash.



Authorities say three people were killed when an SUV and a motorcycle were involved in a collision in North Branch earlier this month.

North Branch triple fatal crash

What we know:

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a report just before 7 p.m. on June 6 of a crash at the intersection of Lincoln Trail, known as County Road 14, and Hillshire Avenue.

North Branch police responded and when officers arrived, they found that an SUV and motorcycle had collided. Two people on the motorcycle had been killed, and the driver of the SUV was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Crash victims identified

The backstory:

The North Branch Police Department identified the victims as 33-year-old Shelby Walker, 33-year-old Samantha Troff and 74-year-old Pamela Dunn.

What we don't know:

What led up to the crash remains under investigation. The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, North Branch Fire Department and Lakes Region EMS all responded to the scene.