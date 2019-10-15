3 injured in crash on I-94 near Rogers, Minn.

article

Emergency crews responded to a crash Tuesday night on I-94 near Highway 101 in Rogers, Minnesota.

According to the incident report, the crash happened around 7:19 p.m. A Chevrolet Cavalier was heading eastbound on I-94 when it crashed into a Chrysler Town and Country, which was stopped. The impact caused the minivan to hit the rear of a semi truck. The Chevrolet Cavalier ended up in the west ditch, while the minivan came to a stop in the east ditch.

Three people suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.