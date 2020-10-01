3 horses killed after horse trailer crashes on I-35E in St. Paul

A crash on Interstate 35E in St. Paul, Minnesota involving a horse trailer left three horses dead Thursday morning.

The crash occurred on southbound I-35E near University Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash involved a truck that was hauling a trailer with five horses in it. The driver was not injured, but three of the horses were killed.

The exits to eastbound Interstate 94 and southbound Highway 52 are closed for the time being. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.