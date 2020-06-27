2nd Faribault inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Another inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 at Faribault prison has died, officials report.

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, the inmate, identified as 71-year-old Leroy Wallace Bergstrom, has been in the hospital in critical condition since June 16 -- six days after he originally tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say he died early Saturday morning. An autopsy is pending to confirm the official cause of death.

Bergstrom had been in the Minnesota prison system since 2018 on a child porn charge.

His death marks the second inmate at Faribault who has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Forty-three-year-old Adrian Raymaar Keys passed away Tuesday night after testing positive earlier in the month and having his condition deteriorate last weekend.

The Faribault prison has reported more than 200 cases of COVID-19 since June 3. One inmate remains hospitalized following the deaths of Bergstrom and Keys.