2023 Summerfest lineup announced

The Big Gig is back for three weekends this summer with more than 100 artists for the festival’s 55th anniversary. The full list of bands was revealed on Thursday, March 23.

The multi-genre lineup includes Eric Church, Dave Matthews Band, ODESZA, Zach Bryan, Imagine Dragons, Santa Fe Klan, Earth, Wind & Fire, Noah Kahan, Ava Max, The Pretty Reckless, Sean Paul, Coi Leray, Japanese Breakfast, Yellowcard, Smokey Robinson, Fleet Foxes, and more.

Tickets for Summerfest are ON SALE NOW at Summerfest.com with single day general admission starting at only $26. In celebration of our 55th anniversary, the UScellular Power Pass is available for $55 - includes admission for all nine days of the festival.

Visit Summerfest.com for the full festival lineup, including artist date, stage, and time slot.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance will take place over three consecutive weekends (Thursday-Saturday), June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8, 2023.