2022 Plymouth shoe sale killing: Alleged accomplice withdraws plea

The man accused of acting as an accomplice in a 2022 slaying during an attempted shoe sale in Plymouth is trying to withdraw his guilty plea.

Hans Madave, who had previously entered a guilty plea in the 2022 murder of Yaseen Johnson over a dispute involving a shoe sale, is now changing his mind. Madave is making the motion against the advice of his legal counsel, asserting his innocence and requesting a trial on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

A judge could choose to deny Madave's motion to withdraw his plea. If the motion is denied, sentencing could follow immediately. Madave was expected to get between 12.5 and 15 years behind bars under the plea deal for his role in the incident.

Meanwhile, Augustus Sirleaf, identified as the gunman in the case, is serving a 23-year prison sentence in the case.

According to court records, Johnson and Sirleaf met on Nov. 14, 2022, outside a Plymouth apartment complex to discuss buying a pair of Balenciaga sneakers. However, Sirleaf tried to rob Johnson during the bogus sale.