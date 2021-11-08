2 students struck by car in Isanti, minor injuries reported

Authorities are investigating after two children were hit by a car Monday morning in Isanti, Minnesota.

According to police, at about 7:21 a.m., police responded to a report of a pedestrian crash near 8th Avenue NE and Heritage Boulevard.

Police learned two students were struck by a turning vehicle, and both were able to walk to the ambulance for treatment.

The driver stopped and is cooperating with police.

Statement from Isanti Intermediate School:

The safety of our students is a top priority.

This morning, you may have heard about a pedestrian accident near one of our Isanti schools. Two students were struck by a slow-moving private vehicle when crossing a road. Both students were cared for by first responders and reportedly suffered only minor injuries.

We are appreciative for our transportation staff who called 911, and first responders and administrators who responded immediately.

Please assure students that the children will be ok.