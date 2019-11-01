2 pedestrians hit by vehicle in New Hope

Two pedestrians are in serious condition after they were hit by a vehicle in New Hope, Minnesota Friday night, according to New Hope police.

According to the press release, emergency crews responded to the crash at 6:50 p.m. at the intersection of 48th Avenue North and Boone Ave North.

When responders arrived, witnesses were giving first aid to a man and woman, who were both struck by the vehicle. An ambulance took them both North Memorial Hospital.

The driver involved in the crash is cooperating with police.

The case remains under investigation.