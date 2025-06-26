2 Minnesota camping spots named top 5 in the Midwest

article

The Brief Dyrt, a camping website, named two Minnesota campgrounds in the top 10 best places to camp in the Midwest. Split Rock Lighthouse State Park Campground was named No. 2 on the list. Superior National Forest Fall Lake Campground came in at No. 4 on the list.



Two Minnesota campsites have been listed in the top five places to camp in the Midwest.

Dig deeper:

Every year, Dyrt, a camping website and app, uses campers' reviews to create lists of the best camping sites around the country.

Dyrt divided the country into six regions: Pacific, Mountain, Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and listed the top 10 places to camp in each area. This year, two locations in Minnesota made it to the top five of the Midwest list.

The top 10 best places to camp in the Midwest for 2025 are:

Sandy Springs Campground — Ohio Split Rock Lighthouse State Park Campground — Minnesota Copper Falls State Park Campground — Wisconsin Superior National Forest Fall Lake Campground — Minnesota Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore Backcountry Sites — Michigan Northern Exposure Campground & RV Park — Michigan B Berry Farms & Co. — Missouri F. W. Kent Park — Iowa Oak Point Campground — Lake Glendale — Illinois Follow The River RV Resort — Indiana

Dyrt described Split Rock Lighthouse State Park Campground, in part, as "a gateway to stunning hiking trails and the iconic Split Rock Lighthouse. Many campers enjoyed the breathtaking views from their sites, with some even mentioning that certain spots offer a direct line of sight to the lighthouse."

Superior National Forest Fall Lake Campground was described in part as, "a fantastic spot for those looking to enjoy the great outdoors with a blend of comfort and nature."