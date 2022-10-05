2 men from Texas charged in Edina ATM theft of $112K

Two men from Texas face felony charges for allegedly stealing over $112,000 from an ATM during a robbery in Edina.

Rajoun Dornelle Johnson, 29, and Christopher Jerel Harris, 30 - both from Houston - were charged with simple robbery after allegedly holding up an ATM technician at a US Bank on Sept 30 and fleeing with a large sum of money. Harris faces an additional charge of fleeing from police.

Law enforcement said they responded to a call on a report of a robbery at an ATM on the 4100 block of 50th Street West just after 2:30 p.m. while someone was servicing the machine.

The technician told police two men, who were in all black and wearing masks, pulled up in the ATM drive-through line in a Subaru and "aggressively approached" him after exiting the vehicle, according to the complaint.

The two men grabbed four cartridges from the ATM totaling $112,920, the complaint states. Video surveillance also showed a third individual was involved in the robbery, according to the complaint.

According to witnesses, two vehicles, a Subaru and a Jeep, left the bank. Police pulled over the Subaru and Harris attempted to run from officers but was eventually arrested.

Witnesses told police they saw the Jeep dumping clothes outside the passenger window. Police say the clothing was consistent with what the robbery suspects were wearing. Officers attempted to pull Johnson over in the Jeep, but he was able to flee.

Law enforcement later located Johnson and found a "large quantity of cash" on a black duffel bag. He was also wearing shoes that police say are consistent with what one of the robbery suspects was seen wearing on surveillance footage, according to court documents.

Both Harris and Johnson had rented the cars from Texas just a few days before the robbery. Police say neither of the men has ties to Minnesota.

Harris posted a $120,000 bond, while Johnson remains in jail as of Wednesday. Both are due back in court on Nov 3.