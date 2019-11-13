2 men charged after northern Minnesota cabin owner spots burglars on security video

Authorities in northern Minnesota charged two men for allegedly breaking into a cabin and then fleeing from deputies when they arrived at the scene.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the owner of the cabin reported the burglary after receiving an alert on his phone from the cabin’s security system. When he looked at the security footage on his cell phone, he saw two people attempting to get into his locked cabin. The video feed then cut out.

A Cass County deputy arrived at the cabin and heard people running through the woods in the back. The deputy chased the suspects and announced, “Sheriff’s Office, stop. Show me your hands,” but the suspects continued to run away.

The deputy pursued the suspects to a clearing in the woods, where he then recognized one of them as Richard Roubal. The deputy called to him and ordered him to stop, but Roubal continued to flee toward an SUV parked at the edge of the clearing. The deputy eventually lost sight of him.

Several other law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. They set up a perimeter, but were unable to find either suspect.

Following an investigation, the sheriff’s office determined the second suspect was Joshua Olson. They eventually found him and he admitted to being involved in the burglary.

Olson said Roubal broke the cabin’s window and opened the door for him. Olson told police that once inside, he was the lookout while Roubal rummaged through the cabin for items to steal. The pair fled into the woods when the deputy arrived on scene.

Cass County deputies found Roubal at a cabin near Pillager. During a search of his belongings, they found stolen items from two separate burglaries as well as meth.

On Nov. 6, the Cass County Attorney’s Office charged both men with second-degree burglary and fleeing a police officer on foot. Both men made their first court appearance the following day.

