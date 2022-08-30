2 hurt in attack by family dog at Hastings, Minn. home

A dog attack at a Hastings, Minnesota home on Tuesday evening left two people hurt, officers report.

Police say a hysterical child called 911 around 5:30 p.m. to report that their mother was being attacked by the family dog. At the scene, police forced their way into the home to rescue to the victims. Officers say they were forced to shoot the dog, which authorities believe was a pitbull or a mixed breed.

The homeowner suffered multiple injuries and was transported to the hospital. Her daughter was also transported to the hospital in a separate ambulance for treatment.

No officers were injured during the attack but the dog was killed. It will be examined by the University of Minnesota Companion Animal Hospital.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.