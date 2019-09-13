2 drivers die after fiery, head-on crash in Andover, Minnesota

Two drivers died after a fiery crash in Andover, Minnesota Friday morning.

The crash occured around 7:41 a.m. near the intersection of 165th Avenue Northwest and County Road 7. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said one vehicle was headed eastbound on 165th Avenue Northwest and the other was traveling westbound when they collided head-on.

When first responders arrived at the scene, one of the two vehicles was on fire. Bystanders were able to remove the driver from that vehicle, but both drivers were eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.