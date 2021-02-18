2 arrested in Mexico, charged in connection to arsons during May riots

article

Two Rochester, Minnesota men who fled to Mexico have been charged in connection to the arsons of St. Paul businesses during the riots after George Floyd's death, according to the District of Minnesota U.S. Attorney's Office.

Jose Angel Felan, Jr., 34, has been charged with three counts of arson and Mena Dhaya Yousif, 22, has been charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

According to the superseding indictment, on May 28, Felan set fire to the Goodwill store, Gordon Parks High School and 7 Mile Sportswear. All three buildings are located along University Avenue in St. Paul.

Yousif helped Felan evade law enforcement, according to the charges.

Mexican authorities detained Felan and Yousif on Monday after the U.S. Marshals Service found them. On Thursday, they had their first court appearance before a judge in the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of California and were ordered to stay in custody pending a detention hearing scheduled next week.