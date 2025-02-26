For 18-year-old ref, following in his grandfather's footsteps is the right call

The Brief Andrew Klinnert is a senior at Fergus Falls High School, who officiates MSHSL basketball games as a way to make extra money. He stopped playing basketball himself after the 9th grade, but he's developed a passion for being a referee. Sometimes Klinnert officiates with his grandfather, John Klinnert, who has worked more than 3400 games over the last 48 years, including Andrew's first varsity basketball game in December.



An 18-year-old high school senior is putting a full court press on the shortage of high school sports officials.

Next generation of officials

What we know:

At Battle Lake High School, the girls junior varsity basketball team is taking on Lake Park Audubon.

But while the Battlers battle the Raiders, all the hustle on display isn't just reserved for the players on the court.

Andrew Klinnert is one of three referees officiating the game.

At 18, he's a few years younger than his fellow refs, but he may be just as important as the athletes to the future of the sport.

"I would say it's pretty unique. I love it. It's a fun experience. I get to travel places," said Andrew.

All in the family

The backstory:

The high school senior started officiating lower-level basketball games last spring, as a way to help pay for college next fall.

He stopped playing the game himself after 9th grade, but he's developed a passion for reffing that runs in the family.

"My grandpa introduced me to it. I knew he was a referee for a long time," said Andrew.

At 77, John Klinnert has refereed more than 3,400 basketball games over the last 48 years.

"Got to have refs. Otherwise it's just phys ed. I see a lot of people my age that have a hard time walking, let alone running. So I'm blessed with very good health," said John.

As a former coach, principal and activities director, John has always had a love for the sport.

So when Andrew was looking to pick up some extra money last year, John suggested his grandson give officiating a try.

"Right away, I was like I didn't want to get yelled at. But then I was like I'll give it a shot because I need a winter job of some sort," said Andrew.

"I'm just so ecstatic, excited that he has learned to like the game. From where we started last spring to where he is now, he's made just great improvement," said John.

(FOX 9)

A tradition of officiating

Dig deeper:

Since his grandfather was there when Andrew caught his first fish when he was 3 years old, it's fitting they were together when Andrew refereed his first varsity basketball game as well.

"It's such a neat experience. I get tears in my eyes thinking about it because there are very few people who have that opportunity to work with their grandson," said John.

Since then, they've worked a handful of games together, with Andrew still learning the ropes.

"It's just a fun thing to do and I still get the quality time with him," said Andrew.

John Klinnert has handed down more than just his love of officiating to his grandson.

Each one carries their gear in a black bag with their name embroidered on it, although John's is weathered, while Andrew's is brand new.

A bright light for the future

What they're saying:

At a time when there is a shortage of officials in high school sports because of the pressure put on them by parents, coaches and fans, Andrew following in his grandfather's footsteps is even more unique.

"I've never seen it other than these two, but they did a game earlier this year in our gym. So I have seen a grandfather and a grandson do it. But it would be the same two we're talking about," said Battle Lake High School Activities Director Dave Marso.

Andrew hopes to continue officiating while he's at UND in Grand Forks studying physical therapy in the fall and he has no plans to hang up his whistle before then.

"I'm going to be appreciative of it and then just continue reffing and doing my thing," said Andrew.