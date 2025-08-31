17-year-old girl dead, 3 injured in southern Minnesota crash

The Brief A 17-year-old girl died, and three others were injured in a head-on collision in Dryden Township in Sibley County on Saturday. Two passengers in one of the vehicles suffered life-threatening injuries, and the driver, a teen boy, had unclear injuries.



A 17-year-old girl died in a head-on collision in Dryden Township Saturday morning.

Dryden Township crash

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 1 a.m., the 17-year-old girl was driving eastbound on Highway 19 while a 17-year-old boy was driving westbound.

Ultimately, the two crashed into each other head on. The girl died in the crash, authorities said.

The boy and his two passengers, a 41-year-old man and a 50-year-old man, were injured in the crash.

Law enforcement says the two men suffered life-threatening injuries. Neither the boy nor the two men were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Authorities say the two men were under the influence of alcohol.

What we don't know:

Authorities didn't say what the boy's injuries were, but he was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.

It is not known what led up to the crash or which car crossed the centerline.