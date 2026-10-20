15 alleged Antifa members return to court in Minneapolis over anti-ICE protests

The Brief Fifteen people charged in connection with anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis are due back in federal court. Federal prosecutors accuse the defendants of trying to turn peaceful anti-ICE demonstrations violent. A defense attorney argues federal investigators improperly monitored First Amendment-protected activity without evidence of a crime.



More than a dozen anti-ICE protesters are expected in federal court in Minneapolis as part of the Trump administration's crackdown on what it calls anti-government groups.

Anti-ICE protesters return to federal court

What we know:

During the peak of Operation Metro Surge, tens of thousands of Minnesotans demonstrated peacefully against the federal government's immigration crackdown.

The Department of Justice has charged 15 people with a variety of crimes in connection with the protests. According to the DOJ, those charged include members of groups the federal government describes as "Antifa," including Direct Action Minnesota.

Prosecutors accuse them of infiltrating peaceful protests with the intent of turning the crowd violent.

Federal charges against Minneapolis protesters

The backstory:

Earlier this year, a grand jury handed down an eight-count indictment charging 15 people with crimes including conspiracy to impede a federal officer, interstate stalking and interstate threats, solicitation to commit a crime of violence, multiple counts of assault on a federal officer and destruction of government property.

Prosecutors have called the alleged actions an "unrelenting campaign of harassment and violence."

Federal surveillance challenged by defense

The other side:

The defense has raised questions about the scope of federal surveillance during Operation Metro Surge.

In an August filing on behalf of defendant Isaac Sant, attorney Kevin Riach argued the Department of Homeland Security improperly investigated First Amendment-protected activity without evidence that the targets had committed a crime.

DHS reports included in the filing showed undercover agents monitored churches, labor unions and activists involved in anti-ICE protests. Agents attended meetings, secretly recorded some gatherings, joined a Signal chat and collected license plate information outside an anti-ICE meeting. Federal investigators also used Clearview AI facial recognition technology to compile images of Sant.

Riach asked the court to require the government to turn over additional reports related to the undercover investigations. DHS reports said the operations were aimed at "violent opportunists" accused of using protests as cover to breach federal property or assault federal officers.

DHS has said the surveillance operations were intended to target "violent opportunists" who allegedly used protests as cover to breach federal property or assault federal officers. A DHS spokesperson previously told FOX 9 the agency does not comment on ongoing investigations or investigative methods.

Minneapolis federal court hearing

What's next:

Those charged are due in court for a hearing as the judge considers a number of motions, including what evidence could be used at trial.

The hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday.