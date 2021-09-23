13-year-old girl missing from group home in Willmar

article

The Willmar Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Cienna Azure-Descheuquet was reported as a runaway from a group home in Willmar Sept. 11. She has brown eyes, red/brown hair and is described as 5 feet 5 inches and 167 pounds.

She is from the Redwood Falls area, but may be trying to make her way to Idaho, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Contact the Willmar Police Department at 320-235-2244 or dial 911.