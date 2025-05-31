10 cows killed, 1 injured after being hit by semi-truck in Fillmore County

The Brief A semi-truck collided with multiple cows that were in the roadway Saturday morning. Ten cows were killed in the collision, and one was injured. The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating why the cows were on the roadway.



A semi-truck driver collided with 11 cows in the roadway, killing 10 of them, in Fountain Township Saturday morning.

Semi-truck collides with cows

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just before 4:30 a.m., a man was driving westbound on Highway 16 when he collided with multiple cows in the roadway.

Authorities said 11 cows were hit, 10 of them killed and one injured.

The 52-year-old man driving the semi-truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries, law enforcement said.

What we don't know:

It is not currently known why the cows were on the roadway, but the State Patrol is investigating the cause.