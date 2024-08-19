1 woman killed, another in custody after Coon Rapids crash

article

One woman is dead and another is in custody after a crash between a pickup truck and an SUV in Coon Rapids Sunday.

What we know

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, just before 9 p.m., authorities responded to a crash at the intersection of Coon Rapids Boulevard Northwest and Springbrook Drive Northwest.

Authorities say that a man driving an SUV with a woman passenger was heading eastbound on Coon Rapids Boulevard Northwest when he tried to make a left turn onto Springbrook Drive.

A woman driving a pickup truck pulling a trailer was heading westbound on Coon Rapids Boulevard when she crashed into the SUV as it was turning left.

The passenger of the SUV was given medical aid at the scene and was taken to the hospital, where she ultimately died, law enforcement said. The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman driving the pickup truck was taken into custody at the scene, but has not been charged.

What we don't know

Authorities did not name the woman who was killed. They also didn't say why the pickup truck driver was taken into custody, or whether impaired driving was a factor in the crash.

The condition of the driver of the crash is currently unknown.