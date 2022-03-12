1 in serious condition after fire at Minneapolis apartment building

article

The Minneapolis Fire Department says one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition after an apartment building fire.

Firefighters with the Minneapolis Fire Department extinguished the fire at the multi-story apartment building on the 1700 block of Plymouth Ave North and recused one victim.

Fire responders found the victim inside an apartment on the fifth floor and administered CPR, with paramedics continuing to provide treatment outside. An ambulance has taken the victim, who is currently in serious condition, to the hospital, authorities said. The fire was confined to the victim's apartment and other residents did not need to evacuate, according to a spokesperson with the Minneapolis Fire Department.

Fire on the 1700 block of Plymouth Avenue North in Minneapolis