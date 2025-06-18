1 dead in Monticello crash that closed eastbound I-94

article

The Brief The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal four-vehicle crash that led to the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 closing on Wednesday night. One person is dead and other people in the crash sustained minor injuries. The crash happened sometime before 8:30 p.m.



A person died after a four-vehicle crash in Monticello on Wednesday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Fatal Monticello crash

What we know:

The crash happened on Interstate 94 (I-94) near Highway 25 in Monticello sometime before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The crash led to all the eastbound lanes of I-94 being closed. The highway reopened later that night.

What we don't know:

Details on what led to the crash have not been released.

Authorites have not said how many people were injured.

The name of the deceased is expected to be shared after the next of kin are notified.