1 dead in crash involving semi in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person is dead after a crash involving a semi in Alexandria.
The Alexandria Police Department said the crash happened around 8 p.m. on 34th Avenue West.
Police say a semi and its trailer were blocking lanes of traffic when a passenger vehicle hit the trailer. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the semi was not hurt.
Police are not releasing any additional details regarding the crash at this time.
