1 dead after apartment fire in Lindstrom, Minnesota
LINDSTROM, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman is dead after an apartment fire in Lindstrom, Minnesota Wednesday.
Shortly before 3 p.m., Chisago County Sheriff’s Office dispatch was notified of a fire at an apartment building off Lake Lane. When officers with the Lakes Area Police Department arrived on scene, one unit was filled with heavy smoke and the woman’s body was found inside.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but police do not suspect foul play.