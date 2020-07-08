1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Minneapolis' Hawthorne neighborhood

Minneapolis police are investigating after one man was killed and another hurt in a shooting in the Hawthorne neighborhood Tuesday night.

Around 11:22 p.m., police were notified of ShotSpotter activations and received multiple calls reporting gunfire, the Minneapolis Police Department says.

Once on scene, responders located two men, both in their 20s, suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers attended to the victims and called for an ambulance.

Paramedics transported both victims to the hospital where one of the men died. The other was treated for no-life threatening injuries.

The Minneapolis Homicide Unit is investigating.

The deadly shooting is one of five shootings that occurred in the city overnight.