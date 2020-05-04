1 dead, 1 injured after shooting, fire near Bemidji, Minnesota

One person is dead and another injured after a shooting and a fire near Bemidji, Minnesota early Sunday morning.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, at 12:34 a.m., dispatch received a 911 call reporting gunshot wounds and a residential fire at a home on the 11000 block of Trengrove Road Northwest in Grant Valley Township, about 10 miles outside of Bemidji.

When deputies arrived, they found the residence fully engulfed in flames. They found an adult male in an adjacent outbuilding suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he underwent treatment. His condition is unknown. His identity is not being released at this time.

After the fire was extinguished, a body was located inside the residence. The Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct and autopsy and identify the victim.

The incident remains under investigation.