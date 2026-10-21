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Last updated: Oct 21, 2026 - 6:34 PM CDT
Live updates: Minnesota governor debate between Klobuchar, Demuth
Candidates for Minnesota governor U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth are facing off Wednesday night in the final gubernatorial debate before the Nov. 3 general election.
The Minnesota gubernatorial debate starts at 7 p.m. and lasts for one hour, followed by an hour of debate analysis. The debate is airing live on FOX 9 and streaming on the FOX LOCAL app and FOX 9's YouTube channel.
QUICK LINKS: Minnesota voter guide | How to vote early in Minnesota | Minnesota politics & election news | Get the FOX LOCAL app
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