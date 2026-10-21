Live updates: Minnesota governor debate between Klobuchar, Demuth

Candidates for Minnesota governor U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth are facing off Wednesday night in the final gubernatorial debate before the Nov. 3 general election.

The Minnesota gubernatorial debate starts at 7 p.m. and lasts for one hour, followed by an hour of debate analysis. The debate is airing live on FOX 9 and streaming on the FOX LOCAL app and FOX 9's YouTube channel.

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