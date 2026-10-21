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Last updated:  Oct 21, 2026 - 6:34 PM CDT

Live updates: Minnesota governor debate between Klobuchar, Demuth

FOX 9
Live updates: Minnesota governor debate between Klobuchar, Demuth

Candidates for Minnesota governor U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth are facing off Wednesday night in the final gubernatorial debate before the Nov. 3 general election. 

The Minnesota gubernatorial debate starts at 7 p.m. and lasts for one hour, followed by an hour of debate analysis. The debate is airing live on FOX 9 and streaming on the FOX LOCAL app and FOX 9's YouTube channel

QUICK LINKS: Minnesota voter guide | How to vote early in Minnesota | Minnesota politics & election news | Get the FOX LOCAL app

Live coverage contributors

5 updates
Allie Johnson
1 hour 34 min ago
Allie Johnson

Watch the Amy Klobuchar and Lisa Demuth debate

Klobuchar, Demuth face off in final Minnesota governor debate Full Story Klobuchar, Demuth face off in final Minnesota governor debate
30 minutes ago
FOX 9

Preview of Minnesota gubernatorial debate

Klobuchar, Demuth face off in final Minnesota governor debate Full Story Klobuchar, Demuth face off in final Minnesota governor debate
Allie Johnson
1 hour 4 min ago
Allie Johnson

What to know about the Minnesota governor election

Klobuchar, Demuth face off in final Minnesota governor debate Full Story Klobuchar, Demuth face off in final Minnesota governor debate
Allie Johnson
1 hour 30 min ago
Allie Johnson

Who is Republican candidate Lisa Demuth?

Klobuchar, Demuth face off in final Minnesota governor debate Full Story Klobuchar, Demuth face off in final Minnesota governor debate
Allie Johnson
1 hour 31 min ago
Allie Johnson

Who is Democratic candidate Amy Klobuchar?

Tags

2026 Elections Lisa Demuth Amy Klobuchar Politics