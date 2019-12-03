Recipe: Wild rice is the perfect dish for your holiday table

Master Chef contestant Shari Mukherjee has a dish that would be a perfect addition to your holiday table! It’s a great side for both meat and fish/seafood--and so quick to make.

Ingredients

¼ c. toasted nuts [almonds, hazelnuts, walnuts--whichever you prefer]

¼ tsp. dried tarragon, crushed or about 1 tsp. fresh chopped tarragon

⅓ c. dried cranberries or dried cherries [chop the cherries if they’re large]

8 oz. mushrooms--shiitake, if you can find them, sliced

1 tbsp cooking oil [I like grapeseed] or butter [if you want to get fancy--use a herb compound butter!]

Preparation

Heat a fry pan/cast iron pan over med-high heat. Add oil or butter. Then toss in the shallots, celery, mushrooms and dried tarragon. Season with a little salt (about a ½ tsp.)

Saute the shallots, celery and mushrooms until tender. The mushrooms should begin to brown a bit.

Add the toasted nuts [reserving a couple tbsp. for garnish] and dried cranberries or cherries to the pan. Fry for a minute or so--being careful that they don’t burn.

Add the cooked rice and peas. Mix thoroughly.