Recipe: Wild rice is the perfect dish for your holiday table
(FOX 9) - Master Chef contestant Shari Mukherjee has a dish that would be a perfect addition to your holiday table! It’s a great side for both meat and fish/seafood--and so quick to make.
Ingredients
- 2 cups cooked hand-harvested Minnesota/Canada Lake or River Wild Rice
- 1 tbsp cooking oil [I like grapeseed] or butter [if you want to get fancy--use a herb compound butter!]
- 1 large shallot, finely diced
- 1 celery stalk, finely diced
- 8 oz. mushrooms--shiitake, if you can find them, sliced
- ⅓ c. dried cranberries or dried cherries [chop the cherries if they’re large]
- ¼ tsp. dried tarragon, crushed or about 1 tsp. fresh chopped tarragon
- ¾ c. frozen peas
- ¼ c. toasted nuts [almonds, hazelnuts, walnuts--whichever you prefer]
- Kosher salt, to taste
Preparation
- Heat a fry pan/cast iron pan over med-high heat. Add oil or butter. Then toss in the shallots, celery, mushrooms and dried tarragon. Season with a little salt (about a ½ tsp.)
- Saute the shallots, celery and mushrooms until tender. The mushrooms should begin to brown a bit.
- Add the toasted nuts [reserving a couple tbsp. for garnish] and dried cranberries or cherries to the pan. Fry for a minute or so--being careful that they don’t burn.
- Add the cooked rice and peas. Mix thoroughly.
- Remove from heat and serve garnished with additional chopped, toasted nuts.