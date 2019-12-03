Expand / Collapse search

Recipe: Wild rice is the perfect dish for your holiday table

If you're looking to try something different at your holiday table this year, try this wild rice recipe from Master Chef contestant Shari Mukherjee.

(FOX 9) - Master Chef contestant Shari Mukherjee has a dish that would be a perfect addition to your holiday table! It’s a great side for both meat and fish/seafood--and so quick to make. 

Ingredients

  • 2 cups cooked hand-harvested Minnesota/Canada Lake or River Wild Rice 
  • 1 tbsp cooking oil [I like grapeseed] or butter [if you want to get fancy--use a herb compound butter!]
  • 1 large shallot, finely diced
  • 1 celery stalk, finely diced
  • 8 oz. mushrooms--shiitake, if you can find them, sliced
  • ⅓ c. dried cranberries or dried cherries [chop the cherries if they’re large]
  • ¼ tsp. dried tarragon, crushed or about 1 tsp. fresh chopped tarragon
  • ¾ c. frozen peas
  • ¼ c. toasted nuts [almonds, hazelnuts, walnuts--whichever you prefer]
  • Kosher salt, to taste

Preparation

  • Heat a fry pan/cast iron pan over med-high heat. Add oil or butter. Then toss in the shallots, celery, mushrooms and dried tarragon. Season with a little salt (about a ½ tsp.) 
  • Saute the shallots, celery and mushrooms until tender. The mushrooms should begin to brown a bit.
  • Add the toasted nuts [reserving a couple tbsp. for garnish] and dried cranberries or cherries to the pan. Fry for a minute or so--being careful that they don’t burn.
  • Add the cooked rice and peas. Mix thoroughly. 
  • Remove from heat and serve garnished with additional chopped, toasted nuts.