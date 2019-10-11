Twin Cities will see wind chills in 20s Friday, could wake up to coating of snow Saturday

article

Friday will be cold and blustery with occasional dampness in the form of spotty drips or rainy mix and temperatures holding steady in the 30s throughout the day. Wind chills will be in the 20s.

Although northwest Minnesota will bear the brunt of the accumulations in Minnesota with 6 or more inches in some areas, even the Twin Cities could wake up Saturday morning with a light coating of snow.

On Saturday, it will stay in the blustery and raw 30s and wind chills in the teens and 20s with a snowy mix transitioning to a wet afternoon. There will be some peeks of sun and low 40s for Sunday.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect in northwest Minnesota through Saturday afternoon as the snow Friday into Saturday puts down a few inches of slushy accumulations.